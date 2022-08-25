Deepak Chahar to miss Asia Cup due to injury ?

In a major blow to Team India ahead of the Asia Cup all-rounder Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to injury. As per reports, Rajasthan Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen has been named replacement. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Kuldeep’s coach Aril Anthony has said that Chahar will miss the tournament after suffering an injury and Kuldeep has been included in the squad.

Kuldeep’s brother Jagdeep Sen told that Kuldeep received a call from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma on August 22 and he was informed about his selection in the squad.Kuldeep, who made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh in November 2018 in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, was bought by the Rajasthan Royals at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction for INR 20 lakh.