Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra thanks DC Toli for their support

New Delhi [India], April 22 : The Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra spurred on the official fan army of the Delhi Capitals - DC Toli ahead of the team's IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi.

The DC Toli has created electrifying atmospheres in the stadium, especially at Delhi Capitals' home ground - Arun Jaitley Stadium for several years, while cheering for their team until the last ball of every match.

Speaking to the DC Toli, Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said, "We want to thank you all for your support. Regardless of the results on the field, your spirit hasn't dampened, which is amazing to see. Just keep cheering the way you are. We'll try turning it around. But winning and losing is part of the game."

The Delhi Capitals registered their first victory of IPL 2023 in front of the DC Toli after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets on Thursday.

