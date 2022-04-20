Delhi Capitals - Punjab Kings game to be cancelled after second overseas player tests positive?

COVID-19 has once again hit the IPL with Delhi Capitals being the latest team to be hit by the deadly virus. The COVID count in the Delhi Capitals contingent has risen to six with another overseas player having tested positive on Wednesday (April 20). The positive result came through on the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and further tests are being done. Delhi are scheduled to play Punjab Kings at the Brabourne stadium later in the day.

The game had earlier been moved out from Pune and shifted to Mumbai with the reasoning being - "to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment." However, the latest development, puts today's game in jeopardy. BCCI has not yet confirmed the status on today's encounter but a announcement can be expected soon. There have been calls for scrapping this year's IPL, but BCCI has not relented. It needs to be seen what the BCCI does after the latest development. Last year a number of players including Adam Zampa Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone, had left IPL 2021 due to concerns over rising Covid cases in India.

