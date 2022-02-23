Delhi Capitals to rope in Shane Watson as assistant coach

Shane Watson is set to join the coaching staff of the Delhi Capitals team for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier league (IPL). According to a Cricbuzz report, the former Aussie all-rounder is coming on board as per coach Ricky Ponting's recommendation. The 40-year-old Queenslander, a two-time IPL winner -- with Rajasthan Royals (2008) and Chennai Super Kings (2018) -- will be an assistant coach of the side.

Watson had a long IPL career and he played 145 games while representing teams like Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. He also captained RR and RCB. Watson played a key role in CSK's title win in 2018 and hit an unbeaten century in the final. He retired from IPL in 2020.. The franchise hasn't renewed the contracts of Ajay Ratra and Mohammad Kaif. Ratra joined DC in 2021 while Kaif work under Ponting from 2019 to 2021.

