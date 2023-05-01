Delhi Capitals unhappy with coaching staff, scouting network for poor work during IPL auction

The Delhi Capitals (DC) management is unsatisfied with the scouting team’s work over the last two years that they believe has led to poor preparation in the auctions, Times of India (TOI) reports. Some years back, DC had invested heavily on promising talents like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw.The strategy worked well as these youngsters with equally proficient senior pros to mount a serious title challenge in 2020 and 2021. However, the current lot of youngsters have not exactly blossomed the way the franchise would have liked them to. That was evident in their chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday evening.

The duo of Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh struck half-centuries to steer DC to 112/1 in the 12th over. However, the middle-order comprising Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Sarfaraz Khan and Ripal Patel failed to get the job done eventually.“There are people who have very little experience of high-quality cricket and they have been tasked with scouting talent. The management is very miffed with the absence of lead coaches at the auction table too,” a source from the franchise was quoted in a report by the aforementioned publication.

The franchise might be taking a relook at the entire coaching staff along with the scouting network following this season. This report comes on the backdrop of earlier murmurs of ex-Australian World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting being likely to step down from his duties at the end of this campaign. Meanwhile, the team might be looking to trade actively during the transfer window to carry out a minor rebuild to revive their fortunes next season.Their batting has been a major cause for concern this year, especially the poor form of their star opener Prithvi Shaw. His performance in the 16th season of the cash-rich league has been lacklustre, having scored only 47 runs in six innings. The Capitals even tried him as an ‘Impact Player’, but the strategy didn’t work out for them.Untill 2021, the Delhi Capital were regularly qualifying for play offs for a few seasons. But losing Dhawan, Hetmyer, Stoinis, Rabada and Iyer in the IPL auction looked like a blow to the team.With current team comprising of Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav and others, the sqaud doesn't look that bad. However, their performance had not been upto the mark.