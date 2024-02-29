Devdutt Padikkal Reportedly Set for India Debut in Fifth Test at Dharamshala

Devdutt Padikkal is likely to get his Test cap in the fifth and final match against England in Dharamsala, starting March 7. Rahul had gone to the UK a couple of days back, to get a clarity on his injury. Now, as per a report in the Hindustan Times, the wicket-keeper batsman, all but out of contention.

A debut for Padikkal is also on the cards since Rajat Patidar, another keeper-batsman in the team, has failed miserably in the three Tests he has played. He has scored 32, 9, 5, 0, 17, 0 in the six innings so far, at an average of 10. On the other hand, Padikkal has shown, that he has the game to score runs in red-ball cricket.He churned out consistent performances for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy, and then India A against England Lions. In the last FC matches, he has four tons, including a ton against the England Lions too.If that happens, it would be Team India’s fifth debut in the series after Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Akash Deep were handed their Test caps.