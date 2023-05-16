Dhoni to be a part of IPL 2024? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan drops big update

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has made it clear that this is not MS Dhoni’s last season with the franchise.“We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well,” Kasi Viswanathan said in a video posted by CSK. I hope fans will continue to support us like every time,” added the CSK CEO. Dhoni himself had dropped the occasional hint at this being his final run with CSK though he is yet to make a confirmatory statement on the same.“All said and done, it’s the last phase of my career, however long I play,” is what the 2011 World Cup-winning captain had said.

Since the beginning of the lucrative IPL in 2008, the 41-year-old has served as the team’s mascot for the four-time champions. The CSK captain hasn’t made any official announcements regarding his retirement plans, leaving the cricket community and fans in the dark about his departure from the lucrative competition.Dhoni, the former Indian captain, has been playing for CSK since 2008 and has earned four titles from them. Every time he plays for CSK, he is met with a magnificent reception in Chepauk.On the verge of making the playoffs, CSK still needs a victory to guarantee their place in the IPL 2023 knockout rounds. They will play the Delhi Capitals in their ensuing league encounter.