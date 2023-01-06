Did Urvashi Rautela visit Rishabh Pant at Mumbai hospital?

Actor Urvashi Rautela in her latest Instagram post, she has shared an image of Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, raising speculation that she visited the cricketer. The post was shared shortly after the 25-year-old cricketer was airlifted to the hospital in suburban Andheri from Dehradun for the treatment of ligament injuries in the knee and ankle. Though the actor did not write anything in her Insta story, she mentioned she was in Mumbai at the time.

The horrific accident took place on December 30 when Rishabh Pant, who was driving from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee, lost control on the national highway and hit the divider. The cricketer was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep while driving. Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been in the headlines multiple times for their curious back-and-forth on social media. Rumours about their relationship emerged in 2018 after they were spotted together at restaurants, parties and other events. In 2019, Rishabh Pant dismissed the rumours and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi.