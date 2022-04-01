DJ Bravo goes past Malinga, becomes highest wicket-taker in IPL

Mumbai, April 1 Adding another feather to his cap, Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday became the all-time highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League.

The 38-year-old achieved the historic feat during the IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Bravo, who was tied with Malinga at the top spot with 170 wickets, dismissed Deepak Hooda in the 18th over of Lucknow's chase to break the former Mumbai Ind' bowler's record.

The West Indian cricketer now has 171 wickets to his name in 153 IPL matches. On the other hand, Malinga had taken 170 wickets in 122 matches. Earlier, he picked up 3 for 20 off his 4 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener to draw level with Malinga.

Bravo and Malinga are followed by Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157) and Harbhajan Singh (150) in IPL's all-time leading wicket-takers' list in top five.

Notably, Bravo also leads the charts for most wickets in all T20 cricket. In 524 matches from 2006, Bravo has taken 575 wickets at an average of 24.08.

