Don't understand what you mean by my return: Rohit Sharma slams critics after ton in 3rd ODI

Rohit slammed the broadcasters for displaying visuals that suggest he has been underperforming and refuted talks surrounding his form while addressing a press conference in Indore on Tuesday.

Rohit looked in supreme touch in the third ODI against New Zeland and brought up his 30th ODI ton, his first since January 2020 in the 50-over format in just 83 balls.

"And for your first hundred in three years, I've played only twelve ODIs in three years. So three years sounds like a lot. But in that three years, I've played only twelve or 13 ODIs, if I'm not wrong. No. You guys should know what is happening. I know, it was shown on the broadcast. Sometimes we need to show the right things. Also, the entire last year we didn't play ODI cricket. We were focusing on T20 cricket a lot," explained the right-hander.

The Indian skipper featured in only three matches in 2021, scoring 90 runs. In 2022 the Mumbai Indians skipper played eight matches and made 249 runs at an average of 41.50.

The 35-year-old lauded Mohammed Siraj who has risen through the ranks to become one of the most potent pacers in the Indian pace attack. Rohit acknowledged that the speedster has developed his game according to the team's requirements and has put his hand up to deliver for the team.

"Yes, about, Siraj. I've spoken a lot about him. The more cricket he's played, he's become better. In terms of understanding his bowling. He understands what the team is expecting from him to come and take the new ball, swing the ball, and get early wickets and wickets in the middle overs again. He's got so many skills, he can come and do all those kinds of skills. So the more he plays, the more he plays, the better he gets," said Rohit.

He also talked about Umran Malik who has been lethal in the middle overs and said," Umran as well, I mean, look, he's very young at the moment. He's not played too much ODI or too much T-20. But he'll get better, you know, he's got real talent, that's for sure. There is something about him, but we need to back his ability, play him more games and see what he can offer us."

Centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill followed by three-wicket hauls from Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav help India defeat New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI of the series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

With this win, Men in Blue blanked New Zealand in the three-match ODI series 3-0.Shardul and Kuldeep both bagged three-wicket while Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two conceding 43 runs. Devon Conway was the highest run scorer for New Zealand with a blistering knock of 138 runs off 100 balls.

India leapt to the top of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings following their series win over New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

