Double centurion Saud Shakeel added to Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Pakistan have added left-handed batter Saud Shakeel to their squad for the Asia Cup 2023. He travel with the national team to Multan on Sunday. Pakistan had earlier picked Faheem Ashraf ahead of Shakeel for the multi-nation tournament.Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq mentioned that Ashraf was picked ahead of Shakeel because of his all-round abilities.

Meanwhile, TayyabTahir who was initially picked in the 17-member squad, has now been moved to the ‘travelling reserve’. Tahir made it to the squad after playing well for the Karachi Kings in PSL 2023 and scoring a hundred against India A in the final of the Emerging Men’s Asia Cup.Pakistan gave an opportunity to Shakeel in the ongoing final ODI against Afghanistan in Hambantota as they carried four changes after sealing the series in the 2nd game. The 27-year-old had featured in five ODIs and managed only 67 runs at 22.33. His solitary fifty against England at Lord's in 2021; however, it ended in a losing cause.Shakeel's test career has been stupendous thus far, scoring 875 runs at an average of 87.50 with two hundreds and six fifties.