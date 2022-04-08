'Drunk' player hung me from 15th floor balcony: Yuzvendra Chahal reveals being bullied during 2013 IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal recalled his scary experience from IPL 2013, saying a 'drunk player' had hung him from the balcony on the 15th floor of their hotel. A section of fans have called for action against the player and his then franchise, Mumbai Indians. In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals, the trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Karun Nair and Chahal were in conversation, revealing some unheard episodes from their cricketing journeys. When Chahal's turn came, he revealed how a drunk player once hung from the 15th floor balcony of the hotel where the team was staying. To not create controversy, Chahal refused to reveal the name of that player.

“I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony,” Chahal could be heard as saying in the video. The leg-spinner confirmed that not many know of this incident as he had kept it to himself until this time. He admitted that had his hands slipped, things could've taken an ugly turn. But, fortunately, a few other people came into the room and handled the situation. “And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been slightest of mistakes, I would’ve fallen down,” he further explained. Chahal had played for Mumbai Indians in 2013 before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore at his base price of Rs 10 lakh. The leg-spinner went on to become an integral member of the RCB squad over the years before he was released in 2021. The India star moved to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the new season.

