Duleep Trophy 2024: Shubman Gill Suffers Injury Scare While Taking Rishabh Pant's Catch During India A vs India B Match (Watch Video)

Duleep Trophy 2024: India A captain Shubman Gill faced an injury scare during the second game of the Duleep Trophy 2024 against India B at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. The incident occurred in the 36th over of India B’s innings. Gill, while attempting to dismiss wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, appeared to injure his shoulder while completing a catch.

Pant had mistimed a delivery from Akash Deep and was caught by Gill at mid-off. Gill executed a tumbling catch but immediately clutched his shoulder in pain. He was assisted by a teammate and appeared to recover shortly thereafter. The incident was a concern for the Indian cricket team management as they prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Earlier, in the toss between India A and India B, Shubman Gill, the skipper of the India A team has the toss and has opted to field first.

"We will bowl first. It has been raining here on and off. The bowlers will have something. We have Shashank missing out. Avesh and Khaleel are playing. Kuldeep is playing. We have got three fast bowlers and two spinners. Even match up. The target is to win the match. Would look to contribute," Shubman Gill said during toss.

"We would have bowled first. There is some moisture on the wicket. Very exciting. Every one looking forward to it. Nitish Reddy is playing. Just the beginning, everyone has done well to reach here. We have had a couple of practice sessions. Just need to communicate well," team B captain Abhimanyu Easwaran said.

India B (Playing XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Musheer Khan, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal

India A (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed