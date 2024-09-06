Duleep Trophy 2024: Young Batting Sensation Musheer Khan Smashes 181 in India A vs India B Match (Watch Video)

Nineteen-year-old batting sensation Musheer Khan played a standout innings for India B in the 2024 Duleep Trophy opener against India A. Khan scored an impressive 181 runs off 373 balls before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav on Day 2 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. His innings featured 16 boundaries and five sixes, and he narrowly missed a double century.

Khan’s innings was crucial as India B had struggled early, reduced to 94/7 on the first day. His partnership with Navdeep Saini, which yielded 204 runs for the eighth wicket, provided significant resistance and stability.

MUSHEER KHAN - The run machine in Domestic cricket. 💪



- Musheer is here to rule....!!!! pic.twitter.com/yypEkbKuep — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 6, 2024

The Duleep Trophy is being closely watched by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee as they prepare for a busy Test season. Musheer Khan's performance in this tournament could play a crucial role in his future selection for the Indian Test team.

The young all-rounder has a history of performing well in high-pressure situations. He had previously scored a century in the Ranji Trophy final and had been a standout performer at the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.