Elder Brother Sarfaraz Celebrates Wildly, Gives Standing Ovation to Musheer Khan As He Hits Century in Duleep Trophy 2024 (Watch Video)

Musheer Khan, playing for India B in his debut Duleep Trophy match, made a sensational statement with a gritty century on Thursday, September 5. His knock of 100 from 205 deliveries helped India B recover from a shaky start and set a solid foundation for the rest of the match. As Musheer reached his century, his brother and teammate, Sarfaraz Khan, led the celebrations from the dressing room. A video shared by BCCI Domestic on social media captures Sarfaraz giving Musheer a standing ovation while the entire team joined in the celebration.

Musheer Khan brings up his 💯 🙌



A special celebration and a special appreciation from brother Sarfaraz Khan 👏#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/eQyu38Erb1pic.twitter.com/92lj578cAs — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 5, 2024

The 19-year-old's century was his third in first-class cricket. His impressive knock showcased his potential as a future Test star, particularly considering the strong competition from other experienced players in the India B squad.

Read Also | Duleep Trophy 2024: Harshit Rana Gives Controversial Flying-Kiss Send-Off to Ruturaj Gaikwad During India C vs India D Match (Watch Video)

Musheer, batting at No. 3, came to the crease in the 13th over after India A lost Abhimanyu Easwaran. Despite India D losing several key players, including Sarfaraz, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sunder, Musheer held the innings together and reached his century with a single off Kuldeep Yadav. India A finished the day with a respectable 202/7. However, India A's pace attack, led by Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed, dominated the first two sessions, putting India B under pressure.

The Duleep Trophy is being closely watched by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee as they prepare for a busy Test season. Musheer Khan's performance in this tournament could play a crucial role in his future selection for the Indian Test team. The young all-rounder has a history of performing well in high-pressure situations. He had previously scored a century in the Ranji Trophy final and had been a standout performer at the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.