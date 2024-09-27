Dwayne Bravo Retires From All Forms of Cricket, Says ‘Mind Wants To Continue but Body Can’t’

West Indies all-rounder and star player Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after injury halted him from the remaining matches of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 campaign. The Chennai Super Kings player will turn 41 next month and retire as the highest wicket taker in T20 matches.

Bravo took 631 wickets in 583 matches in the white ball format of the game and scored over 6,000 runs. Bravo wrote his social media account Instagram post while announcing his retirement on Thursday, September 26. "Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer - it's been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 (per cent) at every step. As much as I'd love to continue this relationship, it's time to face reality."

"My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can't put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent. So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell," he added.

A two-time T20 World Cup winner also showed his gratitude to represent his country at the highest level. "Being able to live my childhood dream and represent my country at the highest level is something I will cherish forever! #SirChampion #ThankYou To the next generation,pls respect the game and play with your heart and soul!! #Pride #Passion #47," he wrote.

Bravo retired from international cricket in 2021 till then he played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 91 T20Is for West Indies, scoring over 6000 runs and 350 wickets. He won titles in IPL, PSL, BBL and CPL. Three of his five CPL titles are with Trinbago Knight Riders. He played his last match for the same side as he got retired without scoring. He did not bowl in the match for the Kieron Pollard-led side.