England skipper Heather Knight feels that national women's T20I side can help push cricket towards Olympic status again

England captain Heather Knight believes that the national women's T20I side can help in pushing cricket towards the status of Olympic sport again.

Currently, her side is playing against South Africa.

Women's cricket will be involved in Commonwealth Games for the first time ever this year in Birmingham. Ahead of the tournament's start on July 29, Knight opines that it is a 'game changer'.

"It is a chance for us as a sport to reach some people we have not reached before. A huge stage to show what we can do. The platform to reach so many people is there, so our job is to be successful and show the skills that we have. It is massive how much women's cricket has changed and this could be another game-changer in terms of reaching new people and a different level," Sky Sports quoted Knight as saying.

A men's cricket tournament was a part of Kuala Lampur 1998 Commonwealth Games in which South Africa took home the gold medal by beating Australia in finals.

The only time cricket was an Olympic sport was in 1900 in Paris Olympics. Only two countries took part in it, France and Great Britain. Great Britain emerged victorious.

Asked if cricket could become a part of Olympics, Knight replied that it could happen potentially, though long after her retirement.

"I think T20 would be the format, like it is in the Commonwealths, and the conversation would have to be had about schedules. There's a lot in the schedule and something would have to give to get it in there with other events going on. The balance needs to be found and (the women's game) does allow for that," she continued.

"The men are slightly different. I look at the schedules they have and wonder, 'How do they be a human being as well as a cricketer?'. But I see no reason why it cannot happen, especially for it to open up a different audience for cricket around the world," she added.

England has named the same 15-player squad for the South Africa series and the Commonwealth Games, Knight says that the thought of playing at the multi-sport event gives her goosebumps.

"It is something completely different. We went to kitting out the other day and it was a brand new experience. To see pictures of outstanding athletes on the wall who have competed for Team England got the goosebumps going. It made the girls realise how different it was going to be and excited for what's to come," she said.

Teenagers Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp are a part of the youthful-looking T20 squad, with experienced opener Tammy Beaumont being a notable omission from it.

Beaumont, who has played 99 T20Is, responded to her omission by slamming 119 off 107 balls against South Africa on Monday.

"I knew she would get a hundred, knowing Tammy's character she would have wanted to prove a point. Tammy's ODI form is undisputable. She is one of the best players in the world and has been for a long time. But we just felt we wanted to be more aggressive in that T20 powerplay. At the moment we have gone down the line of ultra-aggressive players who can really take the game on at the front end when there is only two fielders outside," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor