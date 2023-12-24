England to appoint Kieron Pollard as coach for T20 World Cup in West Indies

Defending T20 champions are considering bringing in former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard as a consultant coach for the 2024 T20 World Cup.England are keen on hiring someone who has experience playing in West Indies and holds great knowledge of local conditions. Reports from The Telegraph indicate that England recognizes Pollard’s potential to provide crucial information due to his experience, especially in T20 cricket.

This move follows a similar strategy employed by the defending champions, who had appointed Australian legend Michael Hussey in a similar role for the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, which was held in Australia.England endured a 3-2 series loss to hosts West Indies in a 5-match T20I series recently. ECB director Rob Key recently blamed himself for not involving a local during their poor run in the ODI World Cup in India. Hence, the 44-year-old didn’t waste time before the T20 World Cup as the ECB is likely to announce the decision before the series against Pakistan in May but due to his commitments with Mumbai Indians, the all-rounder is likely to join the squad for the first time during the mega tournament.“I hold myself accountable for a lot of it really,” Key said last month. “I’ve set up a coaching team that had no local experience, really. Actually someone who knows these conditions really well says, By the way, it’s hotter than the sun out there; make sure you have a bat. We got so caught up in what was going to happen five or six hours down the line."