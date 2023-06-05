England's first-choice spinner Jack Leach ruled out of Ashes with stress fracture

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the five-Test Ashes series against Australia after developing a back stress fracture during the victory over Ireland at Lord's. Leach, who claimed four wickets in England's one-off Test win over Ireland earlier this week, has been a constant in England's side under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, taking 46 Test wickets last year. He was named in England's 16-man squad for the first two Ashes Tests, which were revealed on Saturday. The injury to Leach is the latest huge setback for England's bowling unit as the series approaches, with fast bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out.

Making his debut in 2018,

Leach has played 35 Tests so far and featured in the last two Ashes series, including the epic Test match in 2019 at Leeds where he was involved in a thrilling last-wicket partnership alongside current captain Ben Stokes. Given Leach is often deployed as the lone spinner in the XI, this is a huge blow for the home side ahead of the marquee series that kickstarts on June 16 in Edgbaston. The ECB confirmed that a replacement for the left-arm spinner will be made in 'due course'."The 31-year-old Somerset slow left-armer developed low back symptoms during England's victory over Ireland on Saturday," the ECB said in a statement."A scan on Sunday in London has revealed a stress fracture, which will keep him out of the forthcoming Ashes test series ... England will announce a replacement for the Ashes series in due course."



