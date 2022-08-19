Eoin Morgan to replace Anil Kumble as coach of Punjab Kings?

Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings are planning to shake up their support staff. The three-year contract of Anil Kumble, who is the head of cricket operations and head coach of the franchise, ends in September and as things stand, is unlikely to be offered a new contract. The franchise is planning to sit down with Kumble in the coming days to discuss the future, but it is understood that it has already started the search for a new head coach.

It is reliably learnt that the franchise is already on the lookout for a new head coach with former England captain Eoin Morgan being one of the top contenders for the role. There is also a strong possibility that Punjab may face competition from Sunrisers Hyderabad to hire Morgan, who recently retired from international cricket. The 35-year-old is believed to be on the radar of Hyderabad franchise too, who are contemplating their future with Tom Moody.

The other option in front of Punjab is former England coach Trevor Bayliss, who is not new to the IPL. He has been part of Kolkata Knight Riders and has won two titles with the franchise in 2012 and 2014. However, his biggest success was with England, where with the help of Morgan, transformed their limited-overs team on their way to winning the 2019 World Cup. Bayliss returned to the IPL with Hyderabad and coached them in 2020 and 2021.