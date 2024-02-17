Ex-Indian Cricketer Virender Sehwag's Arab Look from ILT20 Final Goes Viral

Virender Sehwag surprised everyone with his unique Arab-inspired outfit, known as 'Thobe,' during the ILT20 League final in Dubai. Sehwag, part of the commentary team, wore this traditional Arab dress alongside Shoaib Akhtar, the experienced Pakistani pacer. Their unconventional look quickly caught the attention of social media users, leading to a flurry of amusing comments.

Virender Sehwag in Arab avatar for the ILT20 Final. pic.twitter.com/VPMJLXScSG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 17, 2024

The ILT20 League final is going on between MI Emirates and Dubai Capital at the Dubai International Stadium. MI Emirates secured their spot by performing well in the group stage, winning six out of 10 games and triumphing over the Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Dubai Capitals, despite a slow start, gained momentum in the later part of the league, defeating Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the Eliminator and securing a win against Gulf Giants in Qualifier 2 to reach the final.

Back to back century for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Treating Spinners the way they should be treated.

De dana dan pic.twitter.com/ILmqVIc1iC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 17, 2024

Earlier, Sehwag praised India's Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring a fantastic century in the third Test against England in Rajkot. Jaiswal's aggressive batting style was a nightmare for England's spinners, helping India take control of the game. With Shubman Gill also contributing a strong half-century, India ended Day 3 at a commanding 196-2, leading England by 322 runs. Despite England's initial score of 319, India's bowlers made an incredible comeback after England reached 207-2, putting India in a great position for victory.