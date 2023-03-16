Excited to lead such talented bunch; will miss Rishabh: New Delhi Capitals captain David Warner

New Delhi [India], March 16 : After being appointed as the skipper of Delhi Capitals for Indian Premier League 2023, star Australian opener David Warner said the team will miss wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, terming him a terrific leader, while expressing his excitement about leading the team in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced David Warner as captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Warner steps in as skipper for Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Axar Patel has been named the team's Vice Captain. The franchise also announced former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the franchise's Director of Cricket. Ganguly has been associated with Delhi Capitals in the past too, in the role of mentor, during the 2019 season.

Speaking on his new role, David Warner said in a statement by the team, "Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we are all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they have always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I could not be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I cannot wait to meet them all, and get cracking!"

Meanwhile, Director of Cricketer Sourav Ganguly said, "I am excited to be back with the Delhi Capitals. My association with the women's team, and the Pretoria Capitals over the last few months have been fantastic, and I am looking forward to the upcoming season of the IPL. Delhi Capitals had done well as a team during my last stint with them. I have already been involved with the players this time around, and I am keen to see them as a group. Hopefully, we will all have a great time over the next couple of months."

"This is a hugely exciting time for the Capitals franchise," said team Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal, on the latest developments.

"Between the previous IPL and the one coming up, our Capitals family has grown. We are now the proud owners of a team in the ongoing Women's Premier League, and have had successful opening seasons at the leagues conducted in South Africa and the UAE recently. In Rishabh's absence, there could not have been a more apt candidate than David to lead the Delhi Capitals. With him as our leader, and Ricky and Dada overseeing all proceedings, I have no doubt that we are going to be the team to watch out for in the competition," added Parth.

Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, "I would like to take this opportunity to welcome David on board as our captain, and Dada back in our franchise again. They are among the many reasons to look forward to the upcoming season of the IPL, which also marks the return of fans to Qila Kotla after a three-year gap. Their presence strengthens our team immensely, and we can't wait to see them fill the stands. I wish everyone all the very best for a successful IPL 2023."

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League kicks off on March 31, 2023. The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their season opener in an away game on April 1, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor