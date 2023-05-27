Faf du Plessis to appear as expert on cricket show for last two matches of IPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : The IPL is not over for Faf du Plessis as he will be donning the special hat for the last two matches of the IPL 2023 season as an expert exclusively on Star Sports Network.

The South African legend will appear on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Live' and join the expert panel through realistic hologram technology, as per the official press release.

Through the technology, Faf Du Plessis will be teleported from South Africa to the Star Sports studio in a matter of seconds, providing viewers with an immersive and lifelike experience.

The holographic teleportation technology used by Star Sports this season with Australian cricketer Steve Smith is state-of-the-art and will surely enthrall fans with its seamless and realistic representation.

Speaking on his holographic teleportation, Faf Du Plessis said, "I am excited and looking forward to joining the Star Sports team as a commentator for the second qualifier on Friday and finals on Sunday of the IPL 2023 season."

In IPL 2023, Faf du Plessis scored 730 runs in 14 innings. His highest score of the tournament was 84 runs. He scored 50 half-centuries in this IPL season. He smashed 40 boundaries and 36 maximums.

Faf du Plessis captained Royal Challenger Bangalore for the IPL season 2023. RCB finished the sixth position. They played 14 games losing seven and winning seven.

Faf du Plessis once played for Chennai Super Kings and he would be backing them in the IPL 2023 final.

Furthermore, Venkatesh Iyer joins the Star Sports Tamil Starcast for all the inside stories from the tournament, just before the Qualifier 2 match of Mumbai Indian vs Gujarat Titans and the Finals on 28th May 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor