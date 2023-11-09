Former cricketers Mohammed Hafeez and Michael Vaughan's war of words goes viral on 'X'

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez and former England captain Michael Vaughan have engaged in a war of words on social media, with Hafeez dubbing Vaughan a 'fool' in a recent post. The online exchange was triggered when Hafeez praised England's batsman Ben Stokes for his outstanding performance against the Netherlands, indirectly making critical remarks about Indian star Virat Kohli.

Talk sense to a fool and he calls u foolish…. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 9, 2023

Hafeez took to the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to commend Ben Stokes, hailing him as the "Saviour of the ship" for his century under pressure. "Saviour of the ship @benstokes38 Good 100 under pressure anchoring the innings where required with aggressive intent to get Maximum runs for the team to win at the end. Sheer example to differentiate Selfish vs Selfless approach," Hafeez wrote.

Saviour of the ship @benstokes38 😍👍🏼 Good 💯 under pressure anchoring the innings where required with aggressive intent to get Maximum runs for the team to win at the end. Sheer example to differentiate Selfish vs Selfless approach @MichaelVaughan#ENGvNED#CWC23pic.twitter.com/ElNmyuK3jv — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 8, 2023

Vaughan, however, stepped in to defend Kohli with a witty and humorous response. He suggested that Hafeez's continuous jabs at Kohli might be rooted in a past match where Kohli dismissed Hafeez during a game between India and Pakistan in 2012. "Seems to me @MHafeez22 you were bowled by @imVkohli!!! Is this the reason you constantly have a pop at him," Vaughan wrote on X.

Seems to me @MHafeez22 you were bowled by @imVkohli !!! Is this the reason you constantly have a pop at him .. 😜😜 #CWC2023#India#Pakistanpic.twitter.com/m3BOaCxOB7 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 8, 2023

Vaughan didn't stop there and shared a video of the delivery in which Kohli bowled out Hafeez, playfully wishing him a good day. "Morning @MHafeez22.. Have a great day," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday in style by delivering a remarkable performance against South Africa. He scored his 49th ODI century, equalling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries.

The online exchange between Hafeez and Vaughan has captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts, but it remains to be seen whether this banter will continue or if it will eventually come to an end.