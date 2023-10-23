Former India captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, a legendary spinner, died at the age of 77 years on Monday. Between 1967 and 1979, the legendary spinner played 67 Tests for India, taking 266 wickets. In addition, he took seven wickets in ten One-Day Internationals. In Indian domestic cricket, Bedi first played for Northern Punjab when only fifteen, having taken up cricket only two years previously, a particularly late age for this sport.

He moved to Delhi in 1968–69 and in the 1974–75 season of the Ranji Trophy, he took a record 64 wickets. Bedi also represented Northamptonshire in English county cricket for many years. He finished his career with 1560 wickets in first-class cricket—more than any other Indian. His bowling has been described as graceful, even beautiful, and full of guile and artistry.[3] He was an expert in flighting the ball, and was capable of making it hold it back or hurry forward and added subtle variations of spin. His action was so relaxed and coordinated that he was able to bowl all day with rhythm and control, a great asset to any captain. He had several very successful Test series.

