Former India spinner Ramesh Powar appointed as Gujarat head coach

Former Indian spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as the head coach of the Gujarat domestic cricket team as per reports in TOI. The former women’s coach’s selection was done by the Cricket Advisory of the Gujarat Cricket Association which includes former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel in the panel.

Powar has had two stints as the head coach of the Indian women’s team. In his second stint, he was the side’s head coach from May 2021 to December 2023, before he was moved to the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy as a spin-bowling coach just before the home T20I series against Australia in December. In March 2021, he coached Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title. Former First-Class cricketer Mukund Parmar was the Gujarat coach last season.The 45-year-old Powar played for India between 2004 and 2007 and picked up six wickets in two Tests and 34 scalps in 31 ODIs.