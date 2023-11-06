Former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza levels fresh accusations against team India, alleges DRS manipulation

Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza has once again made headlines with fresh accusations against Team India, this time concerning their use of the Decision Review System (DRS) technology during the 2023 World Cup. Raza previously alleged that India's pacers were using "different balls" to gain an advantage in the tournament.

Raza's latest comments were sparked by Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen in a match where India employed the DRS to overturn a decision in their favour. However, the 41-year-old cricketer found the decision to be suspicious as the ball had pitched on the leg stump and hit the middle.

"Jadeja took five wickets and achieved a career-best performance. We were discussing the use of technology and the DRS. When Van de Dussen (Heinrich Klaasen) was batting, the ball hit the middle stump after pitching on the leg stump. How is that possible?" Raza questioned. "The impact was in line, but the ball was heading towards the leg stump. Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated, and that is clearly visible," he told the ABN channel.

Raza also brought up the incident involving Tabraiz Shamsi, who was given not out during the match between South Africa and Pakistan in Chennai, despite Pakistan desperately needing that wicket.

Previously, Raza stirred controversy when he claimed that the ICC and BCCI were providing India with different balls to ensure they got more swing than usual. This comment was met with criticism, with former Pakistani pacer and cricket legend Wasim Akram urging Raza not to tarnish Pakistan's cricketing image.

Jadeja's impressive performance in the same match, where he took five wickets, was overshadowed by Virat Kohli's masterful century, earning him the Player of the Match award. In a highly competitive game, the hosts secured a comfortable 243-run victory.

Raza's recent allegations have added fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding the use of technology and fairness in international cricket. The accusations and counterarguments continue to generate discussions among fans and cricket experts.