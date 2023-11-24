From KKR to India's victory: Dinesh Karthik reveals inspiring cricket journey of Rinku Singh under Abhishek Nayar's guidance

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has shed light on the crucial role played by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in shaping the career of emerging star Rinku Singh. This revelation comes on the heels of Rinku Singh's outstanding performance against Australia in the first T20I, where he played a key role in India's thrilling two-wicket victory.

Rinku Singh, hailing from a small town in Aligarh, showcased nerves of steel in the last-over thriller, remaining unbeaten with 22 runs off 14 balls, contributing significantly to India's successful pursuit of a target of 209 runs with just one ball to spare.

Dinesh Karthik shared insights into the bond between Abhishek Nayar and Rinku Singh, which began in 2018 during their time at KKR.

Dinesh Karthik shared insights into the bond between Abhishek Nayar and Rinku Singh, which began in 2018 during their time at KKR. According to Karthik, Nayar recognized the potential in Rinku and had an unwavering belief that the young cricketer was destined for greatness. Karthik emphasized that Rinku's shift in mindset, facilitated by Nayar, was instrumental in his development, along with honing his skills in death-hitting.

“This is one of the most fulfilling and heartwarming pictures going around The relationship between ABHISHEK NAYAR n RINKU SINGH it was a partnership that started in 2018 during my time in KKR. Nayar always saw the potential in Rinku, he kept telling me, it was only a matter of time before he did something really special. Coming from a small town in aligarh , all he needed was to think big , and I think that shift in mindset was what nayar worked with Rinku majorly about apart from fine-tuning his death hitting skills,” Dinesh Karthik wrote on X.

Dinesh Karthik eloquently described that even during an injury phase, Abhishek persuaded KKR CEO Venky Mysore to keep Rinku as part of the team, allowing him to travel and stay with KKR. Rinku stayed at Nayar's residence post-IPL for several months for rehabilitation and worked on his batting skills. "Even during the time he had an ACL injury, Nayar convinced @VenkyMysore sir who gracefully accepted Rinku to be part of the team and made him travel and stay with KKR. He stayed in Nayar's house post IPL for many months for Rehab and started working on his batting and had a stellar domestic season and then eventually did what Nayar and KKR always thought he could do, a MATCH WINNING FINISHER,” he added.

"And today when I see this photo, I just feel like NAYAR as a coach has grown in stature and can share the happiness he feels for Rinku along with the rest of the world. Must be a surreal feeling seeing one of your students do well on a world stage and also be lucky enough to watch it live as a broadcaster and call the moment. Well done @abhisheknayar1 and @rinkusingh235. To many more such stories," Karthik concluded.

In the exciting encounter against Australia, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made a significant impact with a rapid 80 runs off 42 balls, while Rinku's unbeaten contribution ensured the home team successfully chased the target with two wickets and one ball remaining, securing a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The thrilling final over, characterized by Rinku's determination and a crucial no-ball, etched a memorable episode in India's T20I history.