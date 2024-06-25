Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Afghanistan Eliminate Australia From T20 World Cup 2024 To Enter Semi-Final

Hilarious memes started doing the rounds on social media after Afghanistan outclassed Bangladesh by 8 runs and thereby eliminate Australia from T20 World Cup 2024. Rashid Khan and Co secured their first-ever semi-final spot in a senior men's ICC tournament. Having won the toss and opting to bat first, Afghanistan had a risky start after managing to post a total of only 115 runs on the board, but some brilliant bowling by the likes of their skipper Rashid in his 4/23 spell saw the side get their most important win of the tournament. Post their emphatic win funny memes went viral directed at the Australian team’s unexpected exit.