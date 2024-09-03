Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati Ahead of IND vs BAN 2024 Test Series (Watch Video)

India's men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Tuesday to seek blessings. Gambhir's visit comes ahead of the team's two-match Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to start on September 19 in Chennai.

#WATCH | Assam: Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Gautam Gambhir visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati today and offered prayers. pic.twitter.com/A0CdnRekva — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2024

Gambhir, who took over as head coach on July 9, replaced Rahul Dravid, who led India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados. The team’s previous assignment was their tour of Sri Lanka, which concluded on August 7. Since then, players and staff have enjoyed a break from the game. Gambhir recently shared photos of himself and his wife on vacation via Instagram.

Under Gambhir’s leadership, India achieved a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series against Sri Lanka but struggled in the ODI format, losing the series 0-2, with one match ending in a tie. This marked Sri Lanka’s first ODI bilateral series win against India in 27 years.