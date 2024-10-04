Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers at Maa Pitambara Temple Ahead Of IND vs BAN T20I Series (Watch Video)

Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Pitambara Mai temple on Friday to seek blessings ahead of the T20 match against Bangladesh scheduled for October 6. Following the temple visit, he performed a water offering at the Vankhandeshwar Mahadev temple, a prominent Shiva shrine in the region.

Both the Indian and Bangladeshi teams arrived in Gwalior on October 2 to prepare for the match, which will mark the first international cricket event at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium since its establishment. This T20I series will be the second assignment for Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Gautam Gambhir as head coach, following their successful 3-0 win against Sri Lanka.

The team management has provided opportunities for various IPL stars, including Abhishek Sharma, who missed the T20I series against Sri Lanka, and Mayank Yadav, who received his first call-up to the international team. Varun Chakaravarthy has also been recalled.

The T20I series against Bangladesh will be a significant opportunity for young players as the team looks to build a core squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Gambhir, under whom the team won the Test series 2-0, aims to continue the positive momentum into the T20I series.