Get ready for epic clash: India vs Australia in WTC final 2023 - All you need to know about date, venue, reserve day, timings, and probable squads

When the big screen showed that Kane Williamson was not out and had made his ground, a sigh of relief echoed across India, not because the Kiwis clinched the victory by two wickets but because this victory ensured India's entry into the WTC final.

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in a final ball thriller on Monday by two wickets to ensure India qualifies for the World Test Championship final for the second consecutive time.

Australia, who are taking on India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, had already sealed their spot with a win in the third Test at Indore. With one spot still up for grabs, all eyes were on the Christchurch game. So now, India is going to take on Australia in the WTC final.

Here are the details about India vs Australia WTC 2023 final:

India vs Australia WTC 2023 final will take place on June 7, 2023.

India vs Australia WTC final will take place at the Kensington Oval in the UK.

June 12 is the Reserve Day for the WTC final between India-Australia.

India Probable Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Probable Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Matt Renshaw, Pat Cummins (c)