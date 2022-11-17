Glenn Maxwell to miss IPL 2023? Mike Hesson on Aussie all rounder's availability

After suffering a freak leg injury after Australia’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022 at home, Glenn Maxwell has sounded ‘hopeful’ of taking part in the upcoming edition of IPL 2023. On Saturday, Maxwell injured his leg during a friend’s party, after which he underwent surgery on Sunday. Maxwell who is expected to be out of action for a lengthy period, was retained by the Virat Kohli-starrer franchise for the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league.

RCB's Director Of Cricket Mike Hesson has shared a crucial update about Maxwell's availability after the conclusion of the retention phase. "There is a little concern with Glenn Maxwell, heading to the retention phase with a broken leg. We wish him a speedy recovery. We have information that he will be back well before the IPL (next year)," Hesson said in a video uploaded by RCB on Wednesday. Maxwell smashed 301 runs for RCB in 13 matches last season. Maxwell’s injury is the latest in a growing line of freak accidents to strike down star players.