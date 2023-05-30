Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulates Chennai Super Kings after Men in Yellow clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title

Chennai Super Kings won the thrilling IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 30. As Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs to give CSK their 5th IPL win. After Chennai's win, the congratulatory messages started pouring in from from the masses. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also joined the bandwagon. Pichai took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the game. He lauded the efforts of both teams and congratulated the Chennai Super Kings on the win. He also gave flowers to the Gujarat Titans and claimed that they would bounce back even better the next year.

Some final that one! Great #TATAIPL as always and congrats to CSK! and GT will be back stronger next year! https://t.co/R75CJeTfgx — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 29, 2023

With the reduced overs, bowlers having one fewer over to bowl, batters in need of taking off at a faster pace, all the action in the powerplay was frantic. Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya didn't find much swing, Rashid Khan not any turn. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad lined up against the leg-spinner and zoomed to 52/0 inside the 4-over powerplay. Their quick start brought CSK's target down to 119 in 11 overs; that's 11-an-over with all wickets intact. An everyday chase in a T20 game. GT fought well to take the match deep. However, it was to be CSK's night as the men in yellow won their fifth IPL title to equal Mumbai's record for most IPL trophies.