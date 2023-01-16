"Grateful for all the support": Rishabh Pant issues first official statement after his horrific car crash

Rishabh Pant made his first social media post since meeting with the accident. He confirmed that the surgery he underwent was successful and getting better every day. The 25-year-old also thanked his fans and all other people who have been wishing for his speedy recovery.

I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. Just wanted to let everyone know that my surgery was successful, and I am grateful to be on the road to recovery. My spirits are high, and I’m feeling better every day and I want to extend my gratitude to all of you for your kind words, support and positive energy during this difficult time. Pant was driving from Delhi to his home in Roorkee to spend new year with his family there when the accident occurred. A Haryana Roadways driver rushed to the spot and pulled the cricketer out from the vehicle before it caught fire.

Notably, Pant is expected to be out of action from the cricket field for the majority of 2023 and is anticipated to miss a number of major competitions, including the IPL. According to a medical update provided to the BCCI about Pant, who survived a car accident on December 30, Pant has torn all three of his knee's key ligaments. Two of them have already undergone reconstruction, and surgery on the third is scheduled for six weeks from now, according to ESPNcricinfo.