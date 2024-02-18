Greater Noida gears up for cricket fever with Indian Veteran Premier League debut on Feb 23

The first edition of the much-awaited Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) originally scheduled to take place in Dehradun, will now be hosted at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh from February 23, 2024, to March 3, 2024.

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is set to get underway in the cricket stadium of the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. The announcement was made today by Shri Praveen Tyagi, Acting President, Board of Veteran Cricket in India and Sudhir Kulkarni, Secretary, Board of Veteran Cricket in India during a press conference here at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Shri Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said, "We are delighted to announce the new venue for the Indian Veteran Premier League, that is Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. This decision aims to ensure the seamless staging and smooth execution of the league, providing an enhanced experience for both players and fans."

An International Cricket stadium with a pavilion having facilities of two dressing rooms for playing teams, Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex is sure to enthral fans with its captivating beauty. The Stadium was also the home ground for the Afghanistan cricket team a few years ago.

Shri Sudhir Kulkarni, Secretary, BVCI said, "We are excited for the first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League. As Secretary of the Board of Veteran Cricket in India, I believe in honoring the veterans of the past while inspiring the stars of the future. Today we are here for celebrating not just the skill, but the enduring spirit that defines our cricketing veterans."

The IVPL promises an extraordinary showcase of cricketing talent, bringing together veterans such as Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Herschelle Gibbs, Rajat Bhatia and many more. The players are excited to be playing in the league in Greater Noida.

100 Sports founder, Shri Ravindra Bhati said, "We are excited to be managing the IVPL here at Greater Noida stadium. The state-of-the-art facilities and picturesque surroundings of the complex will undoubtedly elevate the experience of fans."

The IVPL will witness fierce competition among six formidable teams, including VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team boasts a roster of iconic players from around the globe, enhancing the league's allure and competitiveness.

The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida is all set to be the epicenter of this cricketing extravaganza, providing fans with an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favorite cricketing icons in action. The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode.