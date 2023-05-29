GT post fourth-highest total ever in an IPL playoff match

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29 : Gujarat Titans posted the fourth-highest total in an Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff match in the history of the league on Monday.

The defending IPL champions did so during IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings.

GT posted 214/4 in their 20 overs.

The highest score in an IPL playoff match in the league's history is by GT too. They had scored 233/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous match which was qualifier two at Ahmedabad.

The second highest total was posted by Punjab Kings, a total of 226/6 against CSK in 2014, Qualifier two.

CSK also has posted 222/5 against Delhi Capitals in the qualifier two in 2012.

Coming to the match, a 67-run stand between Shubman Gill (39 in 20 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha provided GT with a solid start. Then came a 64-run stand between Saha and Sai Sudarshan. Saha was dismissed for 54 off 39 balls, which had five fours and a six.

Sudarshan smashed 96 in just 47 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. He stitched an 81-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Hardik Pandya, who scored 21 off 12 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana took 2/44 in four overs. Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad and Mohammed Shami.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor