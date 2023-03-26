Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya arrives in Ahmedabad for IPL 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 26 : Indian Premier League defending champions Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya has arrived in Gujarat's camp ahead of their IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans posted a video on their Twitter handle announcing the arrival of their skipper. "Kiska hai yeh tumko intezaar? HP haina! Captain @hardikpandya7 is here #TitansFAM!"

https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans/status/1639854926300950529?s=20

Pandya was the anchor of the Gujarat Titans team in their first successful campaign.

Gujarat won the IPL 2022 in their first go. Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs with the bat and three-wicket haul with the ball that powered debutants to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals here at the Narendra Modi stadium. Hardik's team ended a dream campaign in its maiden season by lifting the trophy.

Following the win, Pandya thanked his family and friends and said that he is trying to be neutral for the final clash.

"I've started to balance things in my life. Has been a constant effort throughout the last couple of years. In the end, my family, my son, my wife, and my brother as well have played a big role. They kind of allowed me to get neutral in life. I look forward to going home and spending some time with family, and that's made me a better cricketer as well. Don't have much feeling right now. Trying to be neutral again I'll say," Hardik Pandya said in a post-match presentation.

He further went on to describe why their season will be remembered by the fans for many years.

"This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it. Everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special," said Hardik Pandya in a post-match presentation.

