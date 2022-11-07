Gujarat Titans likely to trade Lockie Ferguson to KKR?

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have begun prep for IPL 2023. As per reports, the Gujarat franchise is open to trading their New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson with Kolkata Knight Riders’ Shivam Mavi. The Defending champions are looking for an all-rounder, which will pave way for Ferguson to reunite with KKR as GT eyes a swap for Shivam Mavi.

Ferguson, one of the quickest bowlers in the game, had been a part of the KKR franchise from 2019-21. The two-time champions had released him ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction where he was bought for INR 10 crore by Gujarat Titans. However, with the trading window and the deadline for the franchises set for November 15, Gujarat Titans are likely to let go of the Kiwi speedster. Ferguson had featured in 13 matches for the Gujarat Titans and is one of their costliest buys.