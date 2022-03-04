Gujarat Titans not interested in signing Suresh Raina as Jason Roy's replacement?

A day after, Jason Roy pulled out of the upcoming IPL 2022 season, speculations were rife that Gujarat Titans are likely to rope in Suresh Raina as Roy's replacement. However, as per the latest reports, the southpaw is not even being considered as a replacement for Jason Roy as per sources close to the developments.

“No, Suresh Raina is not joining Gujarat Titans. He is not even in consideration for spot,” sources close to the development told timesnownews.com. Despite being IPL's fourth-highest run-scorer, Raina, who has 5528 runs under his belt could find no bidders. Veteran CSK batter Robin Uthappa revealed that he was disappointed to see Raina miss out on a contract with the Chennai-based franchise. CSK picked up Robin Uthappa at his base price of INR 2 crore. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans, who will be led by Hardik Pandya in the debut IPL campaign, had opted to retain the likes of Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan as their top three picks ahead of the mega auction.

