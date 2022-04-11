Gujarat Titans suffer first defeat in IPL 2022, as Sunrisers register second win

Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma and Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in the 21st game of IPL 2022 season at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Openers Williamson and Abhishek put on 64 runs for the opening wicket. Captain Hardik Pandya top-scored for the Titans with a 42-ball 50 not out while Abhinav Manohar chipped in with 35. For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan took two wickets apiece while Marco Jansen and Umran Malik got one each.