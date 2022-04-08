Gujarat Titans win toss opt to bowl first, Bairstow makes debut for Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans have opt to bowl first in their all important clash against Punjab Kings. Both sides have won two matches apiece - one while chasing the other while defending. And neither team would want to tinker with their winning combination. However, the Kings decided to bring in Jonny Bairstow for Rajapaksa.

It's the clash between two teams that are placed in the top half of the points table. Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds, they did bat well in their last game and they would be looking to repeat the same. PBKS have three out of the four highest PowerPlay scores so far, and Rajapaksa, the big-hitting left-hander, has directly contributed to that with scores of 43 (22), 31 (9) and 9 (5). Such has been his impact