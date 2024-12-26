‘Gully Cricket Khel Raha Hai Kya?’: Rohit Sharma's Animated Words to Jaiswal Caught on Stump Mic During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Video)

India captain Rohit Sharma was caught on the stump mic delivering an animated scolding to young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal during the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day.

The incident took place after Ravindra Jadeja bowled to Steve Smith. The ball was defended by Smith and rolled towards square leg where Jaiswal was fielding. Instead of stopping the ball, Jaiswal hopped in an attempt to avoid it. This caught Sharma’s attention, who was positioned at slips.

Stump Mic Gold ft. THE BEST, @ImRo45! 🎙️😂



The Indian skipper never fails to entertain when he’s near the mic! 😁#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 1 LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/1fnc6X054a — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 26, 2024

Read Also | Don't Smile While Talking To Aussies: Virat Kohli Sends Out Strong Message To Team Members ( Watch Video)

Sharma was heard saying, "Ay Jaisu, gully cricket khel raha hai kya?" The remark, which was also heard by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, was a clear expression of frustration from the India skipper.

The moment did not end there. Sharma further scolded Jaiswal for not being in the right position. "Niche baith ke reh. Jab tak ball khelega nahi, uthne ka nahi. Niche baith ke reh," Sharma instructed, urging Jaiswal to stay low and alert.

India has faced a tough challenge in the ongoing match as the Australian batters, led by debutant Sam Konstas, have dominated the first session. Konstas’ aggressive batting, especially against Jasprit Bumrah, has put the Indian team on the backfoot as Australia raced to the 100-run mark early.