Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar shine as Gujarat post above 150 after 20 overs

Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar played knocks of 50 and 35 respectively as Gujarat Titans posted 162/7 against SunRisers Hyderabad in the 21st game of IPL 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Monday. Earlier, Gujarat Titans had gotten off to a quickfire start through opening batters Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade but the stint was short lived as the 24-run opening stand was cut short by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he dismissed Shubman Gill.

Soon after, Sai Sudharsan and Matthew Wade were sent back to the pavilion by T Natarajan and Umran Malik respectively and Gujarat Titans lost three wickets inside the first eight overs. David Miller and Hardik Pandya put on a brief partnership but this was ended in the 14th over by Marco Jansen as he removed Miller. Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first.