IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Set to Play 100th IPL Match As They Lock Horns With Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 22 : Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be playing his 100th game for Mumbai Indians (MI) as they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansing Stadium on Monday. In an exciting clash between two batting powerhouses, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet Mumbai Indians (MI) for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at their home stadium. This will be the Royals' fifth and final match in Jaipur this season, having won three and lost one in their previous encounters here.

The Royals registered a stunning two-wicket win away at Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game last week. Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by nine runs in their last outing at Mohali on Thursday. Rajasthan Royals continue their reign on top of the IPL 2024 standings with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.677 by winning six matches and losing just one. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have played seven games this season, winning three and losing four. MI are currently sixth in the IPL standings with six points and an NRR of -0.133.

Hardik, who made his return this season to the Blue and Gold franchise after two brilliant years with Gujarat Titans, will wear the prestigious colours for the 100th time. Pandya represented MI from 2015-21 and played a crucial role in their championship wins from 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Then, he went to Gujarat Titans from 2022-23, winning the title for them in their debut season. In 99 matches for MI, Pandya has scored 1,617 runs at an average of 26.95 and a strike rate of 153.27, with four half-centuries. His best score is 91*. He also took 46 wickets with the best figures of 3.20.

For Gujarat, he scored 833 runs in 31 matches at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of 133.49, with six fifties. His best score is 87*. He also took 11 wickets for the franchise, with the best spell of 3.17. Overall in 130 matches, he has scored 2,450 in his IPL career at an average of 29.88 and a strike rate of over 145, with 10 fifties. His best score is 91*. He has also taken 57 wickets, with the best figures of 3/17. This season has been underwhelming for Pandya on his return to MI. In seven matches, he has scored 141 runs at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 146.88, with the best score of 39. He has also taken just four wickets in this season.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.

