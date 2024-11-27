Hardik Pandya Smashes Four Sixes in an Over Against CSK's Rs 2.2 Crore Pick (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya was in destructive form again as he powered Baroda to a thrilling win over Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday. Pandya played a match-winning knock of 69 runs off 30 balls, leading his team to chase down 222 runs. The all-rounder was at his brutal best, taking the bowlers to all parts of the ground. His standout moment came during the 17th over, when he took on left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who was recently bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.2 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Pandya slammed four sixes and a boundary in that over, taking 29 runs, including one no-ball. He started with a huge six over long off, followed by another straight six. Pandya then hit a third six over long off and finished with a fourth six over long on. The over ended with a four after the ball took the outside edge.

Pandya's innings helped Baroda get closer to the target, but he was run out in the final over by Vijay Shankar, who threw down the stumps from deep mid-wicket. Despite his dismissal, Baroda won on the last ball of the match, with Atit Sheth hitting a boundary to seal the victory. Pandya's 69 runs came at a strike rate of over 230, with four fours and seven sixes. He was named Player of the Match for his heroics.