Hardik Pandya starts preparation for IPL 2022 as Gujarat Titans skipper

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has started his prep for IPL 2022 where the Baroda all-rounder will lead Gujarat Titans in the 15th edition. Pandya is training alongside Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Aaron and head coach Ashish Nehra is overseeing the preparations. "Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Aaron are currently training at the IPCL ground in Baroda. The camp kickstarted on February 25 and it will conclude on March 2," sources in the know of developments told ANI. "The preparation camp for the entire team is most likely to be held in Ahmedabad," he added.

Gujarat Titans squad includes the likes of Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, who will be joining the team's draft picks - Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill. The IPL 2022 season will be played from March 26-May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later. Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches while 15 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium (CCI). DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai will host 20 matches while Pune's MCA International Stadium will conduct 15 matches. Group A will consist of: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants. Group B will consist of: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.