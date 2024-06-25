Hardik Pandya Takes Juggling Catch To Send Back Marcus Stoinis in IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Clash (Watch Video)

Team India's vice-captain, Hardik Pandya, showcased his exceptional fielding skills during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 fixture against Australia on Monday, June 24. The match, hosted at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, witnessed a remarkable catch that dismissed Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

The crucial moment occurred on the first ball of the 15th over when Stoinis attempted a reverse sweep off a flat delivery from left-arm spinner Axar Patel. Despite the ball initially popping out of Hardik's hands at backward point, he displayed remarkable reflexes to secure the catch on the second attempt.

Read Also | WATCH: Axar Patel Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Mitchell Marsh During IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Clash

This catch highlighted Hardik's agility and contribution to Team India's fielding efforts. It is noteworthy that Marcus Stoinis has struggled against Axar Patel in their past encounters, managing only 22 runs off 40 deliveries at an average of 5.50, with Axar dismissing him four times.

India's dominance extended beyond fielding as they delivered a powerful performance with the bat. Rohit Sharma, leading from the front, scored a blistering 92 runs off just 41 balls, propelling India to a formidable total. Travis Head's valiant effort for Australia was thwarted by Jasprit Bumrah, who crucially dismissed him, sealing India's victory.

Australia managed to score 181 runs and lost seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel standing out with the ball for India. Kuldeep's pivotal breakthroughs ensured India maintained their composure despite threatening partnerships from Australia's batsmen.

With this 24-run triumph, India secured their spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the tournament. This victory also marked India's third consecutive win against Australia in men's T20 World Cups, underscoring their formidable form.

India's next challenge awaits in the semi-finals against England, promising an exciting showdown between two cricketing powerhouses. Meanwhile, Australia's hopes in the tournament hinge on the outcome of the final Super 8 match, with their path to advancement dependent on other results.