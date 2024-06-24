WATCH: Axar Patel Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Mitchell Marsh During IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Clash

Axar Patel made a difficult catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary during India's Super 8 match against Australia in St. Lucia, on June 24. The All-rounder's one-handed grab left the cricket fraternity in awe as he helped India get a key dismissal in a tense match at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Patel timed his dive perfectly to pluck a half-tracker from Kuldeep Yadav out of the air with his left hand.

𝐀𝐗𝐀𝐑, 𝘮𝘶𝘫𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘨 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝘬𝘦𝘩𝘵𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘯 💥



An incredible catch by #AxarPatel to dismiss the Aussie skipper and #KuldeepYadav provides a much-needed breakthrough in the #𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐫𝐲 💪🏽



𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝟖 👉 #AUSvIND | LIVE NOW |… pic.twitter.com/OOC5OkCymx — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 24, 2024

It was a crucial effort at the boundary as India broke an 81-run partnership by dismissing the Australian captain, Mitchell Marsh, who was building a dangerous partnership with Travis Head. Incidentally, India's fielding coach T Dilip was behind Patel, witnessing the sensational effort from close range.

The catch came in the final delivery of the ninth over, with Australia looking to head into the break with a strong score. Patel's grab provided some relief for the Indian bowlers. He later added the wicket of Marcus Stoinis as India tried to contain Australia's batsmen despite Head's consistent scoring.

Earlier, India posted 205 in their twenty overs - the highest team total against Australia in a men's T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma hit 92 off just 41 balls, with eight sixes and seven boundaries, narrowly missing a century. Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 31 off just 14 balls, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube contributed crucial thirties to help India post a commanding total.