Watch: Rohit Sharma Gets Angry at Rishabh Pant as He Drops Easy Catch During IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Clash

India captain Rohit Sharma appeared frustrated after Rishabh Pant dropped a seemingly straightforward catch behind the stumps in their T20 World Cup match against Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

After posting a score of 205 runs, India got off to a strong start with the ball thanks to Arshdeep Singh's dismissal of David Warner in the first over. In the following over, Jasprit Bumrah had a chance to take another wicket, but Pant was unable to hold onto a chance from Mitchell Marsh.

The ball, on the fourth delivery of the second over, climbed sharply after pitching, leaving Marsh in an awkward position. He gloved it to his left, and it appeared to be a simple catch for Pant. However, Pant seemed to lose his footing and slipped slightly, preventing him from fully committing to the catch, which fell safely.